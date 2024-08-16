The FOX 17 Blitz is back... and moving to Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2024 high school football season is fast approaching, and the FOX 17 Blitz team is gearing up for another year of highlights.

Like every team in West Michigan, we're getting ready with a new lineup of starters, with Sports Director Thomas Cook ready for his first season at the helm.

Another big change is when the Blitz will air. Thanks to college football deciding to roll out more Friday night games on FOX, the Blitz is moving to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, starting August 31. Thomas Cook, Remi Monaghan, and Brent Bakita will continue to bring you the best highlights and analysis of high school football from across West Michigan.

Highlights from various games will still be show in late editions of FOX 17 News at Ten when we go on the air after NCAA football and Major League Baseball postseason games this fall.

We will continue to rank the best teams in the Blitz Top Ten, spotlight the week's best performances in the Blitz Plays of the Week, and choose who shined the brightest as a Blitz Boss.

Each week we will pick our Blitz Game of the Week.

Leading up to the 2024 season we'll continue to preview dozens of teams in West Michigan so you know who will be under the helmets on Friday night.

