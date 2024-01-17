Meet Thomas Cook: FOX 17's New Sports Director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thomas Cook joins the FOX 17 team as Sports Director where he will anchor sports on FOX 17 News at 6 and 10 p.m.

WXMI Thomas Cook, FOX 17 Sports Director

A native Michigander, Thomas returns to West Michigan after graduating from Kalamazoo College in 2021 where he was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team. While in college, Thomas worked on the FOX 17 Blitz team during the high school football season and is excited to be back in West Michigan.

Thomas went on to earn a Master of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism with a focus in sports media and communication from the S.I. Newhouse of Public Communications in May of 2022.

Since July of 2022, Thomas worked in Lansing as a sports anchor and reporter where he covered high school, collegiate and professional sports. While he loves being at the biggest games, Thomas also focuses on telling local stories that impact the community.

You can connect with Thomas on Facebook and Twitter or send him an email at thomas.cook@fox17online.com.

