Plays that slay, pick the best of week 4

WEST MICHIGAN — Every high school football conference was in play West Michigan for week 4 of the season. Now it's time for you to decide what was the best play of the night.

The nominees are:



A game-sealing interception by Mona Shores' Micah Carefelle, giving the Sailors a 14-12 win over Byron Center

A play-action, roll-out pass by Northview's Armaan Irving to A.J. Johnson. It turned out to be the winning scores for the Wildcats, who beat East Grand Rapids for the first time since 200.

A 41-yard TD pass from West Catholic's Grady Augustyn to Gabe Schwieters.

Vote in the poll below:

