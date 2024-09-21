Northview drowns out East Grand Rapids in 25 year drought

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview football breaks the 25 year long drought of losses to East Grand Rapids with a 31-27 win over the Pioneers.

EGR led 19-14 at the break but the Wildcats came out firing in the third quarter. Quarterback Armaan Irving connected to AJ Johnson to take their first lead of the game.

East closed the gap late in the third with a touchdown from Tyler Blake, going up 27-25.

Blitz Battle: Northview 31, East Grand Rapids 27

But the Wildcats finished it out with one final score, a deep pass from Irving to Johnson. Final score 31-27, Northview is now 4-0 this season.

"Man (this win) feels amazing. Coming in to their house, 25 years it's been (since Northview won) and to be 4-0 in who knows how long, it feels amazing," said senior running back Will Senuira.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)