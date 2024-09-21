Mona Shores remains perfect knocking off Byron Center in our Game of the Week

(WXMI) — Mona Shores remains perfect knocking off Byron Center 14-12 in our Game of the Week.

It's always a special night with the Sailor Salute at Mona Shores. Byron Center marched right down the field on its opening drive, Landon Tungate bulldozed his way in from one yard out. The Bulldogs missed the extra point so it was 6-0.

In the second quarter, Mona Shores running back Tomarion Steward lowered his shoulder and pinballed his way in for the eight-yard touchdown. The Sailors scored again in the second, Jonathan Pittman hit Dominic Piggue for the 29 yard touchdown and just like that Mona Shores was up eight.

Byron Center drove before the half and was picked off in the endzone. In the third, the Bulldogs drove again before JC Tornes jumped in front of the pass for the interception.

Sailors couldn't capitalize, the Bulldogs marched down the field, and Tungate scored his second score. The two-point conversion was no good so the Bulldogs trailed 14-12.

Byron Center had one last chance, Micah Carefelle picked it off for the Sailors. They win it 14-12.

