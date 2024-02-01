Muskegon head football coach wins another coach of the year award

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A banner year for Muskegon High School's Head Varsity Football Coach just added another award.

The National Football League announced Shane Fairfield as the NFC recipient of the 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award.

NFL

Fairfield also won the Detroit Lions Coach of the Year award for the 2023 season. He led the Big Reds to a conference title and the Division 2 state championship in 2023.

“Coaching is a blessing that allows me to have the ability and opportunity to inspire young people through the game of football that I grew up loving. It truly is a dream job,” said Fairfield. “These young men come to me with different backgrounds and personalities but to get them to play united as a whole every snap for an entire game week after week is very rewarding. I enjoy being a mentor that young people can count on. Football was a father for me and taught me lessons that a dad is supposed to teach you. These are lessons and skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.”

The Big Red have reached the state championship game nine times since 2012.

Fairfield has compiled a record of 154-29 (.842), including 2 state championships, in his 14 years leading the program.

Andy Lowry, head coach at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado was named the AFC recipient of the Don Shula award.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter