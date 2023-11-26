Muskegon trails De La Salle 21-7 at halftime

DETROIT, Mich. — Muskegon is playing in the state championship game Ford Field for the ninth time in 12 seasons.

The Big Reds are taking on defending state champion Warren De La Salle.

The Pilots scored first on a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sante Gasperoni with 5:03 left in the first quarter.

Muskegon answered with an 80-yard touchdown run by quarterback M'Khi Guy on the next play from scrimmage to tie the score.

De La Salle went back ahead on a 45-yard scoring pass from Gasperoni to Damion King IV with 9:05 left in the second quarter.

Gasperoni adds a second rushing TD with 4:33 left in the second quarter to extend the Pilots lead to 21-7.

The Big Reds have 128 yards of total offense, the Pilots have 162.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

