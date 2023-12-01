Muskegon's Shane Fairfield named Detroit Lions coach of the year

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon head football coach Shane Fairfield has been named the Detroit Lions coach of the year for the 2023 season.

Fairfield led the Big Reds to a 33-21 win over Warren De La Salle at Ford Field on Saturday which gave Muskegon its second state championship in his 13 years as head coach.

The Big Red have reached the state championship game nine times since 2012, also winning the division three state championship.

Fairfield has compiled a record of 154-29 (.842) in his 14 years leading the program.

He is also well known for the things he does for his players off the field including driving them all over the country on recruiting visits.

