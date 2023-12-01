Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Muskegon's Shane Fairfield named Detroit Lions coach of the year

Fairfield led the Big Reds to the division 2 state championship last weekend
Shane Fairfield Lions coach of the year
FOX 17
Shane Fairfield talks on the sidelines of the week 7 game at Zeeland West
Shane Fairfield Lions coach of the year
Posted at 3:37 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 15:37:07-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon head football coach Shane Fairfield has been named the Detroit Lions coach of the year for the 2023 season.

Fairfield led the Big Reds to a 33-21 win over Warren De La Salle at Ford Field on Saturday which gave Muskegon its second state championship in his 13 years as head coach.

The Big Red have reached the state championship game nine times since 2012, also winning the division three state championship.

Fairfield has compiled a record of 154-29 (.842) in his 14 years leading the program.

He is also well known for the things he does for his players off the field including driving them all over the country on recruiting visits.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book