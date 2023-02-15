The Rock repainted in days after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Rock— a living landmark on MSU's campus— has been repainted. Again.
In the early morning hours after the shooting that killed 3 and critically injured 5 Michigan State University students, the Rock bore black paint and red lettering, saying 'How many more?'.
Today a new message scrawled in green and white: 'Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus'.
This comes as Republicans and Democrats again raise debate over gun laws in the U.S. while students say they're frustrated at not feeling safe on campus.