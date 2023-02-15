The Rock repainted in days after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Rock— a living landmark on MSU's campus— has been repainted. Again.

In the early morning hours after the shooting that killed 3 and critically injured 5 Michigan State University students, the Rock bore black paint and red lettering, saying 'How many more?'.

FOX 47 News Some Michigan State students painted the rock on campus after a mass shooting on campus Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Today a new message scrawled in green and white: 'Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus'.

FOX 17 The Rock on MSU's campus painted for the second time after shooting

This comes as Republicans and Democrats again raise debate over gun laws in the U.S. while students say they're frustrated at not feeling safe on campus.