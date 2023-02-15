'This can’t keep happening': Makeshift memorial continues to grow at MSU "Sparty" Statue

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students, staff, and those with any sort of connection to Michigan State University have been contributing to a growing memorial at the iconic "Sparty" Statue just outside Spartan Stadium.

No less than a thousand people came by to pay their respects Tuesday, and honor the three Michigan State University students shot and killed on campus Monday night.

Those students were identified Tuesday as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Diamond Anderson, a 19-year-old also from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a Junior who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020.

From the early morning hours of Tuesday until dark fell over campus, there was a steady stream of somber students taking a few moments at the Spartan Statue.

Many of them finding themselves emotionally overwhelmed as they approached the massive stack of bouquets.

“The fact that we now have to put flowers here for three dead Spartans, it's upsetting," Sophomore Luke Bingaman said.

"And when I saw it, I think a lot of that reality kicked in.”

Bingaman was inside the MSU Union when the 43-year-old shooter, Anthony McRae, opened fire Monday night.

“We were excited for today, we knew the weather was going to be good… then we just heard three loud bangs, everyone started running," he explained to FOX 17 Tuesday.

Every student on-site had their own story— where they were, what they were doing, for the four hours police on campus were chasing an active shooter.

Authorities say McRae had no ties to the university. A caller's tip led responders to his location.

“I don’t have thoughts that I can really convey to you at the moment" said Sophomore Evan Katz.

Most students said the reality of what happened still hasn't fully sunk in.

“It doesn’t feel real at all, it's something i'm still processing," said MSU alum Samone Doyle.

Students are finding each other— finding ways to support eachother, and to honor those Spartans who lost their lives far too early.

Justin Baker, an MSU alum, stopped by the statue early Tuesday to hang a sign of encourangement for his fellow Spartans.

"We are stronger than this act of hatred. We are family. Be there for eachother. Rest in peace to those innocent souls," the sign read.

"This must not define us, but it must inspire us because something needs to change. We are Spartan Strong."

