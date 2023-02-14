Shots fired at Michigan State University, multiple injuries, shooter still at large

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Shots were fired on Michigan State University, and the shooter is still at large.

The suspect is believed to be on foot.

Public safety officers are telling community members on and off campus to shelter in place.

East Lansing Public Safety is asking the public to avoid the Michigan State University campus.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, shots have been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Those on campus are asked to secure-in-place immediately.

Police are currently active on the scene.

No information has been given about injuries.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, there is another reported shooting at IM East. There are multiple reported injuries in that shooting. Police are currently responding. There appears to be only one suspect at this time.

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

At 9:28 p.m. on Monday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted:

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

At 9:36 p.m. on Monday night, Senator Debbie Stabenow tweeted:

Following the active shooter situation at MSU. To everyone in the area, please follow the advice of law enforcement—shelter in place and stay safe. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) February 14, 2023

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update as soon as information is available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube