Shots fired at Michigan State University, multiple injuries, shooter still at large

Posted at 8:50 PM, Feb 13, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Shots were fired on Michigan State University, and the shooter is still at large.

The suspect is believed to be on foot.

Public safety officers are telling community members on and off campus to shelter in place.

East Lansing Public Safety is asking the public to avoid the Michigan State University campus.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, shots have been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Those on campus are asked to secure-in-place immediately.

Police are currently active on the scene.

No information has been given about injuries.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, there is another reported shooting at IM East. There are multiple reported injuries in that shooting. Police are currently responding. There appears to be only one suspect at this time.

At 9:28 p.m. on Monday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted:

At 9:36 p.m. on Monday night, Senator Debbie Stabenow tweeted:

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update as soon as information is available.

