Remembering Justin, Madisyn, Tate, and Hana

OXFORD, Mich. — It's been 2 years since Oxford High School students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana were killed in a mass shooting.

Seven others were hurt that day.

What followed was a still ongoing battle over responsibility.

Today, the community gathers to honor the four children lost that day and the seven others hurt.

The school will be closed in observance of Wildcat Remembrance Day while mental health services will be made available through the district and the All for Oxford Resiliency Center.

"There are so many ongoing ripple effects from the trauma, and we stand together in grief as we heal. We will NEVER forget the four precious lives lost on that day – Hana, Justin, Madisyn, and Tate."

—Oxford Community Schools

At 12:51 p.m. a moment of silence will be held. Everyone is invited to light a luminary or candle at 7 p.m. in remembrance, according to the Governor's office.

“Today, Michiganders come together to remember, grieve, and stand with the people of Oxford," Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote Thursday morning. "Let us continue honoring the memories of those we have lost with action to protect our children, our families, and our communities.”

Parents and students continue to assert the district's responsibility, saying the shooter's backpack and locker should've been searched and he should've been removed from the grounds— no matter the parent's input or refusal to address mental health concerns.

Initial information released after the shooting enraged those left behind as it was revealed school officials alerted the shooter's parents of the (then) 15-year-old's disturbing behavior and violent drawings in an attempt to have him taken home and evaluated for suspected mental health issues just before the shooting.

Lawsuits were filed against the school district, the dealer who sold the gun, and the shooter's parents were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for their role in how the shooter accessed the gun after disappearing for several days.

On December 8 this year the shooter will face a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to 24 charges including 1 count of terrorism and 4 of 1st-degree murder.

The shooter's parents still await trial, their cases recently split after the judge agreed testimony and evidence could create a conflict.