Students demand change more than two years after the Oxford school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday marks two years since four students were killed and seven others were injured in the school shooting at Oxford High School.

With the trial of the school shooter set to begin next month some students feel the board didn’t do enough to protect them and that the board continues to have a lack transparency and accountability.

"You were responsible for keeping us safe. We trusted you. You will never earn that trust back,” one student said at an Oxford school board meeting.

Across the room sat board members. Several of whom were voted onto the board by the Oxford community after the mass shooting. Still, students at the meeting say they to hold the blame.

Many are calling for the current board members to resign.

"Do the right thing: resign. We need to heal and we cannot do that with you guys in charge,” the student said.

Right now, Oxford is still without a superintendent. During that same meeting, a firm was hired to conduct that search.

Thursday is expected to be a very challenging day for so many. The All for Oxford Resiliency Center has extra support in place for anyone who needs it.