Izzo hopes to have given an "escape" for MSU fans after shooting

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturdays rivalry game in Ann Arbor wasn't a typical game. The Spartans still reeling after the mass shooting on their campus on Monday. The wolverines honoring the three victims and the five survivor with a moment of silence and the Michigan band playing the MSU alma mater. The days of practice leading up to this game weren't ideal for Tom izzo and his crew, but he said he hoped that for a few hours, Spartans fans across the world got to take their mind of the tragedy.

"All in all we played the game for two hours, we played the game to make many people back in East Lansing and around the world that are Michigan State Alums escape for two hours. And try to enjoy the moment. And I thought for the most part we did our part, they just did it a little better," said Tom Izzo.

"It's been a tough week just with everything that has happened. You know we've been just able to rally together, sick together and lean on each other when we need each other most. And that's how we've kind of gotten through. It's definitely been tough," said Joey Hauser.

A tough final two minutes for the Spartan, hunter Dickinson and Kobe Buffkin hitting back to back threes to put Michigan up. 84-72 the final score. MSU will return home to east Lansing on Tuesday to host Indiana for their first home game since the shooting.