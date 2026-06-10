WEST MICHIGAN — Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, and with heat indexes climbing, keeping your home cool will take more than just cranking up the air conditioning.

VIDEO: Tips from Consumers Energy for hot days

Today could be the hottest day of the year — here's how to keep your home and pets cool

Here are some basics to help keep your place cool:

Keep the blinds closed.

Keep windows and doors shut.

If you have a ceiling fan, run it clockwise.

A lot of A/C units will be working overtime today, causing strain on the power grid. If you can, shift energy-heavy activities to cooler parts of the day.

Megan Kirk, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said the company is urging customers to be mindful of when they run appliances.

"Delay those home chores, so we're talking laundry, washing your dishes, or even cooking in some instances, any of those appliances that could generate a good amount of heat. We're encouraging our customers to use those appliances in the early portions of the day or later in the evening when the days are typically cooler," Kirk said.

Consumers Energy customers could see rate increases during higher usage hours, which are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Police and veterinarians are also issuing reminders about the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot cars as today shapes up to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Children are especially vulnerable in the heat because their body temperatures can rise 3 to 5 times faster than an adult's.

Dogs may look fine but are also susceptible to the heat because they do not sweat like humans do — they pant to keep cool. Warning signs of overheating in pets include panting, thick drooling, red gums, and disorientation.

If your pet is overheating, veterinarians caution against cooling them down too quickly.

Dr. Tetty Jelsema of Grandville Pet Clinic said the cooling process needs to be gradual.

"Do not throw them into a tub with ice," Jelsema said. "We want a slow cool down process, not a rapid one."

Police encourage anyone who sees a child or a pet left unattended inside a hot car to call 911 immediately.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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