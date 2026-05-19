Summer energy saving strategies from Consumers Energy

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As we look ahead to the summer months, while warmer weather is a warm welcome both literally and metaphorically, the opportunities to cool down as the heat becomes a little too intense also increase.

Consumers Energy offers practical, affordable options to lower summer electricity bills by using less energy. Since 2009, customers have saved $8.5 billion on their bills through steps, programs, rebates, and more!

Several free home upgrades homeowners can take include installing a smart thermostat, insulating water pipes, and using advanced power strips that stop wasting electronics when the power is shut off.

Other free, practical tips Consumers Energy advises include to unplug electronics and turn off lights when not in use, be mindful of water use, air dry clothing and dishes, use curtains effectively, and adjust ceiling fan rotations.

Consumers Energy also offers income-qualified customers and customers facing a financial hardship in bill payment assistance through a variety of programs.

Trisha Bloembergen from Consumers Energy sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit consumersenergy.com for more information, strategies, and resources. You can also call them at (800) 477-5050.

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