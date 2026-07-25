Rain and Storm Chances Return Sunday and Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — After an extended stretch of dry weather across West Michigan, rain chances are finally making a return late this weekend into early next week. While the rainfall will be welcomed, it will also come with the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe.

The chance exists for a few isolated showers or storms on Saturday night as a weak disturbance passes through, although most areas will stay dry.

FOX 17

Showers and storms will be more likely on Sunday and Monday with more warm, humid, and unstable air in place.

Rain chances will increase late Sunday afternoon into the evening as the system draws closer. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place across the whole state, meaning that out of the storms that develop, one or two may have the potential to turn strong to severe. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats, with a secondary threat of hail.

FOX 17

Right now, severe timing looks to be between 8PM Sunday - 2AM Monday, but this could shift.

FOX 17

Scattered showers will continue through the day on Monday, with another round of severe weather possible Monday evening into Monday night as the cold front passes through. Since we are still a few days out, the exact timing is still unknown. The entire state is included in a Slight Risk (level 2/5) on Monday. Gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats, with a secondary hail threat.

FOX 17

A few showers may linger into early Tuesday morning before skies begin to clear behind the front.

Rainfall totals from this system are expected to range from 0.25"- 0.50", with locally higher amounts possible where heavier downpours and thunderstorms develop.

FOX 17

Grand Rapids has only picked up 0.57" of rain so far in July, which is well below the average of 2.99" by this point in the month. While we are not technically in any drought conditions in West Michigan yet, the lack of rain has definitely been noticeable. Any rain that we can get will be beneficial!

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube