What pet owners should know about heat safety as temperatures climb

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week, temperatures in West Michigan are expected to push into the 80s and 90s. It's important to stay safe while engaging in outdoor activities.

Heat stroke can occur when your body temperature exceeds 104 degrees. Symptoms include confusion, headaches, nausea or vomiting, and rapid heartbeat.

But it’s not just humans who are affected by the heat. Pets are at risk, too. Remember that dogs and cats are also feeling the heat, and because they have fur coats, they may be even more uncomfortable than you are.

Here are some reminders for pet parents:



Provide plenty of fresh water

Don't leave your pet in a hot vehicle

Brush cats more often than usual

Avoid hot surfaces like asphalt

To help ensure your pets stay safe in the heat this week and into the weekend, make sure they have plenty of fresh water. You can trim their hair, but do not shave them. Always avoid leaving pets in a hot car, as the interior can reach 120 degrees, even with the windows cracked open, according to the American Red Cross.

You should also avoid hot surfaces, like asphalt. If the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

While pets still need exercise, it’s important to be smart about it during the heat.

"Jogging or riding bikes, you know, if the dog is a bike rider with you, you know, likes to run," said Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary General Manager Autumn Russell-Huber. "Just be mindful, like, it has to be in the morning when it's still cool or in the evening when it's cooling down. Don't do midday activities with your dogs. Keep them home, just keep them safe, keep them cool, um, just to prevent any type of tragedy, you know, that's just unnecessary. If you're gonna be hot, your dog's gonna be hotter."

If you have any concerns about your pet’s well-being, it's best to reach out to your veterinarian.

And if you're looking for a furry companion, consider Astrid, the dog you saw with Autumn in the above video. She is currently available for adoption.

Stay safe in the heat!

