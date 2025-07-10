The next steps in the Acrisure Amphitheater project?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Construction on the Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is actively underway, with completion anticipated next year and today the next update in this project is expected to be announced Thursday.

In May, the final steel beam was raised, completing the framework for the amphitheater's massive, football field-sized canopy. Once finished, it will shelter about 75 percent of the seating area. Additionally, thirty more tons of steel will be used to support nearby structures, with the project set to be completed in May 2026.

The amphitheater is not the only major addition to downtown. Construction on the new Amway Soccer Stadium began in April at the corner of Pearl Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue. The 8,500-seat stadium is estimated to cost $175 million, funded through a combination of public and private money, similar to the amphitheater. It is slated for completion in the spring of next year.

In March, the City Commission approved bonds providing up to $27.5 million for the amphitheater and $100.5 million for the soccer stadium. These bonds will be backed by revenue raised through an increased hotel use tax in Kent County.

As for today’s update on the amphitheater, details have not been disclosed by project representatives. The announcement is scheduled for later this morning.

