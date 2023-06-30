Enjoy live entertainment, food, & more ahead of Grand Rapids fireworks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fireworks will dominate the skies around the state this weekend and into the Independence Day holiday, and Grand Rapids is inviting everyone to Ah-Nab-Awen Park Saturday, July 1 to enjoy the festivities.

The official start time is 6 p.m., but you can be sure spectators will start laying out blankets long beforehand.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is the title sponsor, while several other West Michigan organizations put in for the display.

Promised for the evening are food trucks, vendors, and activities for all to enjoy ahead of the show.

Fireworks are expected to start after 10:30 p.m.

If you're not heading downtown to take in the spectacle, the city is asking everyone to think before they fire off personal displays. It's been very dry— recent rains have already been soaked up— so there's a high likelihood of embers setting off house and grass fires.

City of Grand Rapids

Make sure to wet the area ahead of time and have your hose ready to douse any cinders, hot pieces, and sparklers.

Need to know when you can set off fireworks inside Grand Rapids' city limits? We've got you covered here.

Remember, violations for setting off outside of the designated times, debris, and safety violations can land you a $1,000 fine.