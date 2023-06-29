Your ultimate guide to 4th of July 2023 in West Michigan

WXMI — Whether you live in West Michigan or you're just visiting for the holiday weekend, we've got you covered when it comes to planning your 4th of July— from festivals to 5Ks and the best place to watch some fireworks— here's your ultimate guide to Independence Day 2023.

Allegan County



Allegan July 3 Jubilee: Monday, July 3, 5:30 p.m.- 10:15 p.m. in downtown Allegan — More info.

Dorr 4th of July Festival: Friday, June 30- Tuesday, July 4 — Five days of festivities including a craft show, pickleball, bingo and corn hole tournaments, live music and more — More info.

Freedom Run 5K Dorr: Saturday, July 1, 8:15 a.m. at Dorr Township Park — 1879 142nd Ave., Dorr — More info. Patriots & Pin Ups Car Show: Sunday, July 2, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Dorr Township Park — 1879 142nd Ave., Dorr — More info. West Michigan's Largest 4th of July Parade: Tuesday, July 4, 10:30 a.m. on Main Street — More info. Dorr Fireworks Display: Tuesday, July 4, Dusk at Dorr Township Park — More info.

Hopkins 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. — More info.

Plainwell 2nd Annual Fireworks Show: Sunday, July 2, 8:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church — 12220 Cressey Rd., Plainwell — More info.

Saugatuck Douglas 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4

4th of July Parade: 11 a.m., Start: Saugatuck High School — 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck; End: Village Square Park — 428 Butler St., Saugatuck — More info. 4th of July Fireworks: Dusk, Watch from Cook Park — 40 Water St., Saugatuck, Coghlin Park — 60 Griffith St., Saugatuck, Wade's Bayou Memorial Park — 52 Bayou St. #22, Douglas or Wicks Park — 449 Water St., Saugatuck



Barry County



Hastings City Band presents A Tribute to America: Tuesday, July 4, 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Thornapple Plaza — 301 E. State St., Hastings — More info.

Calhoun County



Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival by WXMI on Scribd

Marshall Oaklawn Pet, Bike and Wagon Parade: Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. at Marshall Fountain — 323 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall — More info.

Ionia County



Ionia 4th of July Celebration Fireworks: Thursday, June 29, Dusk at Ionia Fairgrounds — 317 S. Dexter St., Ionia — More info.

Portland 4th of July Parade: Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. on Riverside Drive — More info.

Kalamazoo County



Galesburg The Freedom - HUGE Firework Show + Racing Late Models, Street Stocks & Front Wheel Drive Burg Stocks: Tuesday, July 4, 6:45 p.m. at Galesburg Speedway — 573 S. 38th St., Galesburg — More info.

'Merica Event and Fireworks: Monday, July 3 at Kalamazoo Speedway — 7656 Ravine Rd., Kalamazoo — More info.

Schoolcraft 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4 — Full day of festivities including a pancake breakfast, craft sales, food vendors, live music and more — More info.

Firecracker 5 Mile Run & 5K Walk: 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Schoolcraft High School — 551 E. Lyons St., Schoolcraft — More info. Annual Car Show: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Burch Park — 442 N. Grand St., Schoolcraft Parade: 11 a.m. — Eliza St. to Grand St. to Clay St. — More info. Fireworks: Dusk at The Dome Sports Center — 12733 US-131, Schoolcraft — More info.



Kent County



Ada Township 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4, 7 a.m.- Dusk — More info.

Kids Parade: 9:45 a.m. Main Parade: 10 a.m. Classic Car Show & Kid Activities: 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at Legacy Park — 7430 River St. SE, Ada Live performances by Hark Up and Voices of Freedom: 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Legacy Park — 7430 River St. SE, Ada Fireworks: 9:45/10 p.m. at Legacy Park — 7430 River St. SE, Ada



Ada Township

Caledonia 4th of July Celebration: Monday, July 3- Tuesday, July 4 at Green Lake Calvary Church — 608 145th Ave., Caledonia — More info.

Boat Parade: Monday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. in Big Lake by the Reus beach Fireworks: Monday, July 3, Dusk in Big Lake by the Reus beach Pancake Breakfast: Tuesday, July 4, 8:30 a.m.- 10 a.m. at Green Lake Calvary Church — 608 145th Ave., Caledonia Land Parade: Tuesday, July 4, Noon — Start: Green Lake Calvary Church; End: Fire Department building

Cascade Township July 4th Celebration: Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. at the Kent District Library Cascade Branch — 2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE, Grand Rapids — More info.

Giant Book Sale: 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Bike Parade: 10 a.m. — Start: Cascade Fellowship Christian Reformed Church — 6655 Cascade Rd. SE, Grand Rapids 4th of July Parade: Starts right after the bike parade at Cascade and Burton; End: 28th and Thornhills Games, rides and music: 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Fireworks: Dusk — Watch from anywhere in downtown Ada or Legacy Park — 7430 River St. SE, Ada

East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4 — More info.

Parade: Noon — Start: Sherman and Wealthy streets; End: Reeds Lake Blvd. — More info. Kids inflatables, food trucks and water ski show by Grand City Show Skiers: 1 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. Full Cord concert: 8 p.m.- Dusk Fireworks over Reeds Lake: Dusk — Watch from John Collins Park — 650 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids, the high school track practice field — 2211 Lake Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids or the middle school field — 2425 Lake Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids

Fun on the 4th Water Play Day: Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Red Barn Market — 3550 Alden Nash Ave. NE, Lowell — More info.

Grand Rapids Annual 4th of July Fireworks: Saturday, July 1, 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park — 220 Front Ave. NW, Grand Rapids — More info.

DJ Rob Sparks: 6:10 p.m. Pretty Rage: 8 p.m. Fireworks: 10:30 p.m.



READ MORE: City of Grand Rapids holding fireworks show on Saturday, July 1



Grandville 4th of July Celebration: Saturday, July 1- Tuesday, July 4 at Grandville Middle School — 3535 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville — More info.

YMCA Buck Creek Run/Walk: Saturday, July 1, 8 a.m. — More info. Flag Raising Ceremony: Tuesday, July 4, 8:30 a.m. Arts & Crafts Show: Tuesday, July 4, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Parade: Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. on Wilson Ave. — Includes a flyover along the parade route Food vendors, Penny Carnival, Kids Zone and live music: Tuesday, July 4, Noon- Dark Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4, Dark

Kentwood 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4, 7:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Kentwood City Hall — 4900 Breton SE, Kentwood — More info.

Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. at Kentwood Fire Station 1 — 4775 Walma Ave. SE, Kentwood NN Autocam 5K Race & Fun Walk: 8:30 a.m. — More info. Parade: 9:30 a.m. at Crestwood Middle School — 2674 44th St. SE, Kentwood Evening Celebration featuring community booths, beer tent, food trucks and live music: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. Fireworks: Dusk



City of Kentwood

Lenderink Tree Farm Annual 4th of July Fundraiser and Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. at Lenderink Tree Farm — 1401 House St. NE, Belmont — More info.

Ottawa Hills Neighborhood Association 89th Annual Hollyhock Lane 4th of July Parade: Tuesday, July 4, 8:30 a.m. in the historic Ottawa Hills neighborhood — More info.

Sand Lake Area Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Celebration: Saturday, July 1, 9:30 a.m.- 11 p.m. — More info.

Bike decorating: 9:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Nelson Township Library — 88 Bass Lake Rd., Sand Lake Kiddies Day Parade: Noon — no motorized vehicles, registration at 11:30 a.m. Fireworks: 10:30 p.,m. — More info.



Mecosta County



Big Rapids Fireworks and Freedom Fest: Monday, July 3, 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. at Mecosta County Fairgrounds — 540 West Ave., Big Rapids — More info.

Fireworks: Dusk



Montcalm County



Lincoln Lake Annual Fireworks Display: Saturday, July 1, Dark at Lincoln Lake Boat Launch — 12301 Verlin Dr., Gowen — More info.

Muskegon County



Muskegon 4th of July Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4, 10:20 p.m.- 11 p.m. in downtown Muskegon — More info.

Newaygo County



Croton Township Presents Freedom Fest: Friday, June 30- Saturday, July 1 - More info.

Croton Parade of Lights: Friday, June 30, 9:30 p.m. from the Causeway to Division and Wealthy Croton 4th of July Parade: Saturday, July 1, Noon Freedom Fest which includes live music, beer tent, food trucks, vendors and more: Saturday, July 1, 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Freedom Fest Boat Parade around the Causeway: Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m. — Meet by the Driftwood Dock by 6:45 p.m. Fireworks: Saturday, July 1, Dusk



Oceana County



Hart Sparks Fireworks Show: Sunday, July 2, 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. in downtown Hart/Hart Commons — 206 E. Main St., Hart — More info.

Grace Adventures Kid Zone: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. on Main Street Food and Street Vendors: 7 p.m.- 10:45 p.m. on Main Street Live performance by Simply in Time: 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. at the Hart Commons Stage — 206 E. Main St., Hart Fireworks Show: 10:25 p.m.

Pentwater Annual Fireworks Show: Sunday, July 3, Dusk at Charles Mears State Park — 400 W. Lowell St., Pentwater — More info.

Ottawa County



Allendale 4th of July Celebration: Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. — More info.

Parade: 10 a.m. at Allendale Area Schools K-8 Campus — Pierce St. between 68th Ave. and 78th Ave., Allendale — More info. Activities in the Park which includes inflatables, carnival games, face painting, petting zoo and pony rides, food trucks and more: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Allendale Community Park — 6676 Lake Michigan Dr., Allendale Fireworks: 10:15 p.m. at Allendale Area Schools K-8 Campus — Pierce St. between 68th Ave. and 78th Ave., Allendale

Berlin Fair 2023: Monday, July 3- Saturday, July 8 at Berlin Fairgrounds — 2008 Berlin Fair Dr., Marne — More info.

Grand Haven 4th of July Fireworks: Saturday, July 1, 10 p.m.- 11 p.m. at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium — 1 North Harbor Dr., Grand Haven — More info.

Holland Independence Day Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4, Noon- 10 p.m. at Kollen Park — 240 Kollen Park Dr., Holland — More info.

Fireworks: Dusk



South, MI (Berrien, Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties)



Baroda Red, White & Brews: Monday, July 3, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Round Barn Brewery & Public House — 9151 1st St., Baroda — More info.

Berrien Springs 4th of July Celebrations: Tuesday, July 4, 7:30 a.m.- Dusk — More info.

Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. at BSOT Public Safety Building — 4411 Snow Rd., Berrien Springs Pickle Festival: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds — 9122 US-31, Berrien Springs Parade: 4 p.m., Start: Ferry St.; End: Park Ave. Community Fireworks: Dusk

Cassopolis Diamond Lake Association Fireworks: Saturday, July 1, 10 p.m. — More info.

Dowagiac 10th Annual Freedom Fireworks: Friday, June 30, Dusk at Russom Park — 28776 Yaw St., Dowagiac — More info.

Edwardsburg Eagle Lake Fireworks: Monday, July 3

Niles 4th of July Fireworks: Monday, July 3 at the Apple Festival Grounds — 1740 Lake St., Niles — More info.

St. Joseph 4th of July Fireworks: Monday, July 3, 8:30 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. at The Shadowland Pavilion — 101 Board St., St. Joseph — More info.

Van Buren County



Decatur Food Truck & Fireworks Extravaganza: Monday, July 3, 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. at Raider Athletic Complex — 110 Cedar St., Decatur — More info.

South Haven 4th of July Celebration: Monday, July 3- Tuesday, July 4

Light up the Lake Fireworks Show: Monday, July 3, Dusk — Watch from Riverfront Park, North Beach or South Beach — More info. 4th of July Parade: Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at South Haven High School — 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven — More info.



