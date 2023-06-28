City of Grand Rapids holding fireworks show on Saturday, July 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has announced that its Independence Day fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 1 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

Before the fireworks, live entertainment will be held at Ah-Nab-Awaen Park starting at 6 p.m. The live entertainment will be coordinated by Riverbank Events and Media.

The event will include food vendors and vendor exhibits. There will also be family activities.

The fireworks display will begin at 10:30 p.m.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is the title sponsor of the event. The other sponsors include the City of Grand Rapids, Meijer, Floor & Décor, Kendall Lighting Center, Red Water Collection, Gilmore Car Museum, LiveSpace, Salvation Army, Stock Da Bar Vodka, and the Amway River Bank Run.

“It’s exciting to bring all of West Michigan back to downtown Grand Rapids as a community to give families a place to enjoy and celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Russ Hines, CEO for Riverbank Events and Media.

“The City of Grand Rapids is proud to once again support the annual fireworks event downtown,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “Community events such as this add to our city’s vibrancy. We are excited to be a part of this great community celebration that is free, accessible, and fun for all.”

The Grand Rapids Fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 1. More information on the event can be found here.

