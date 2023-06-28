City of Grand Rapids releases fireworks safety tips ahead of Independence Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As more people light off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, city officials in Grand Rapids encourage those taking part in next week’s festivities to take all necessary safety precautions.

The city of Grand Rapids says its fireworks ordinance follows state laws and can result in $1,000 fines if violated.

We’re told it is legally permissible to set off fireworks ONLY at the following times:



11 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day

June 19 from 11 a.m.–11:45 p.m.

June 29–July 4 from 11 a.m.–11:45 p.m.

Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says fireworks result in hundreds of injuries each year.

“Our goal every year is to promote fireworks safety to ensure that not a single family in Grand Rapids suffers the pain and sorrow of a fireworks injury,” says Fire Marshal Ric Dokter.

Dokter advises fireworks users to keep the following safety tips in mind:



Review all instructions and warnings on packages.

Do not allow children to light or play with fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or garden hose ready in case of emergencies.

Do not light fireworks near other people.

Do not light fireworks on an uneven surface.

Do not light fireworks near leaves or structures.

Do not light fireworks while holding them.

Do not light fireworks inside containers.

Do not attempt to relight “duds.” They may still reignite and hurt you. Move them with a shovel and drop them in a full water bucket.

Keep unlit fireworks away from the firing area.

Do not consume alcohol before or during fireworks-related activities.

Do not make or ignite homemade fireworks.

Do not cover fireworks with any part of your body while lighting them.

Follow local fireworks ordinances.

Do not ignite fireworks in public areas.

When finished, ensure all trees, yards and shrubs are safe from unwanted burning.

Check all smoke alarms inside the home to make sure they are in working condition.

The city adds Grand Rapids Fireworks will present their fireworks display at Ah-Nab-Awen Park on Saturday, July 1 starting at 10:30 p.m.

