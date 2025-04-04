And the Best Michigan Landmark is...

For two weeks you have been voting to decide which landmark best represents Michigan. Now we are happy to announce the winner.

In a narrow, 9-vote victory, Mackinac Island has claimed the title as the Best Michigan Landmark. The island beat out Pictured Rocks for the coveted designation.

How we got here

Voting in round one went from Thursday, March 20 through the morning of Monday, March 24.

Here's the winners from round one:

Mackinac Island took down Fishtown

Tunnel of Trees outshined Frederik Meijer Gardens

Sleeping Bear Dunes buried Silver Lake Sand Dunes

Great Lakes Beaches blew away Michigan's Adventure

Pictured Rocks crushed Porcupine Mountains

Tahquamenon Falls powered past Frankemuth

The Soo Locks held off the Windmill Island Gardens

Greektown won the Detroit match-up against Campus Martius

Voting for round two ran from Tuesday, March 25 to Thursday, March 27.

Here's the winners from round two:

Mackinac Island overtook the Tunnel of Trees

Sleeping Bear Dunes held off the Great Lakes Beaches in the closest match of the round

Pictured Rocks stood tall over Tahquamenon Falls

The Soo Locks dominated its match-up with Greektown

The final four squared off from March 28 to March 31.

Here's the winners from the third round:

Mackinac Island fended off Sleeping Bear Dunes

Pictured Rocks took down the Soo Locks

The landmark champion match accepted votes from April 1 through April 3. Mackinac Island garnered 207 votes, Pictured Rocks received 198 votes.

Now we are salivating for some fresh fudge!

