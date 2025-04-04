And the Best Michigan Landmark is...

For two weeks you have been voting to decide which landmark best represents Michigan. Now we are happy to announce the winner.
In a narrow, 9-vote victory, Mackinac Island has claimed the title as the Best Michigan Landmark. The island beat out Pictured Rocks for the coveted designation.
How we got here
Voting in round one went from Thursday, March 20 through the morning of Monday, March 24.
Here's the winners from round one:
- Mackinac Island took down Fishtown
- Tunnel of Trees outshined Frederik Meijer Gardens
- Sleeping Bear Dunes buried Silver Lake Sand Dunes
- Great Lakes Beaches blew away Michigan's Adventure
- Pictured Rocks crushed Porcupine Mountains
- Tahquamenon Falls powered past Frankemuth
- The Soo Locks held off the Windmill Island Gardens
- Greektown won the Detroit match-up against Campus Martius
Voting for round two ran from Tuesday, March 25 to Thursday, March 27.
Here's the winners from round two:
- Mackinac Island overtook the Tunnel of Trees
- Sleeping Bear Dunes held off the Great Lakes Beaches in the closest match of the round
- Pictured Rocks stood tall over Tahquamenon Falls
- The Soo Locks dominated its match-up with Greektown
The final four squared off from March 28 to March 31.
Here's the winners from the third round:
- Mackinac Island fended off Sleeping Bear Dunes
- Pictured Rocks took down the Soo Locks
The landmark champion match accepted votes from April 1 through April 3. Mackinac Island garnered 207 votes, Pictured Rocks received 198 votes.
Now we are salivating for some fresh fudge!
