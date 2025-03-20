What's the best Michigan landmark? You decide

Thursday kicks off the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Inspired by the March Madness brackets so many of us fill out, FOX 17 is launching our own tournament with a Michigan twist.

What state landmark is the most iconic, most representative, and dang best of them all? It's time for you to decide.

From March 20 through April 3, FOX 17 is opening up the polls in head-to-head match-ups between landmarks. You vote which one should advance and which one goes home.

The Process

Voting in round one starts Thursday, March 20 and runs through the morning of Monday, March 24.

Landmarks that win in round one move on round two, with voting running from March 25 through the morning of March 27.

Second round winners make it to the final four, as voting opens March 28 and ending on March 31.

The landmark champion match will accept votes from April 1 through April 3, with the winner announced on Friday, April 4.

Below are the round one match-ups. Chose your favorite of the landmarks and check back in on March 25 to find out which one advanced.

