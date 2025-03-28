Best Michigan Landmark brackets enters the Final Four

As the NCAA Tournament continues, FOX 17 is keeping up the spirit with our own bracket to determine which Michigan landmark is the best.

From March 20 through April 3, FOX 17 is opening up the polls in head-to-head match-ups between landmarks. You vote which one should advance and which one goes home.

So far we've made it through two rounds of voting and now we're on to

The Results So Far

Voting in round one went from Thursday, March 20 through the morning of Monday, March 24.

Here's the winners from round one:



Mackinac Island took down Fishtown

Tunnel of Trees outshined Frederik Meijer Gardens

Sleeping Bear Dunes buried Silver Lake Sand Dunes

Great Lakes Beaches blew away Michigan's Adventure

Pictured Rocks crushed Porcupine Mountains

Tahquamenon Falls powered past Frankemuth

The Soo Locks held off the Windmill Island Gardens

Greektown won the Detroit match-up against Campus Martius

Voting for round two ran from Tuesday, March 25 to Thursday, March 27.

Here's the winners from round two:



Mackinac Island overtook the Tunnel of Trees

Sleeping Bear Dunes held off the Great Lakes Beaches in the closest match of the round

Pictured Rocks stood tall over Tahquamenon Falls

The Soo Locks dominated its match-up with Greektown

The Process Ahead

Second round winners advance to the final four, with voting opening March 28 and ending on March 31.

The landmark champion match will accept votes from April 1 through April 3, with the winner announced on Friday, April 4.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Below are the round two match-ups. Chose your favorite of the landmarks and check back in on April 1 to find out which two landmarks will face off in the championship round.

Final Four match 1: Mackinac Island vs. Sleeping Bear Dunes

Final Four match 2: Pictured Rocks vs. The Soo Locks



Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube