Voting in round 2 of our Best Michigan Landmark bracket is underway

Inspired by the March Madness brackets so many of us fill out, FOX 17 is holding our own tournament with a Michigan twist.

What state landmark is the most iconic, most representative, and dang best of them all? We are in the midst of finding out.

From March 20 through April 3, FOX 17 is opening up the polls in head-to-head match-ups between landmarks. You vote which one should advance and which one goes home.

The Results So Far

Voting in round one went from Thursday, March 20 through the morning of Monday, March 24.

Here's the winners from round one:

Mackinac Island took down Fishtown

Tunnel of Trees outshined Frederik Meijer Gardens

Sleeping Bear Dunes buried Silver Lake Sand Dunes

Great Lakes Beaches blew away Michigan's Adventure

Pictured Rocks crushed Porcupine Mountains

Tahquamenon Falls powered past Frankemuth

The Soo Locks held off the Windmill Island Gardens

Greektown won the Detroit match-up against Campus Martius

The Process Ahead

Landmarks that win in round one move on round two, with voting running from March 25 through the morning of March 27. See below for where you can vote.

Second round winners make it to the final four, as voting opens March 28 and ending on March 31.

The landmark champion match will accept votes from April 1 through April 3, with the winner announced on Friday, April 4.

Below are the round two match-ups. Chose your favorite of the landmarks and check back in on March 28 to find out which one advanced.

To vote, click on the picture of the landmark you like best in each match-up

