All hands on deck! West Coast Chamber hosting Community Action Day

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The West Coast Chamber is hosting a volunteer blitz, but they need your help!

On May 17, the organization is hosting its Community Impact Day, sending as many volunteers as possible to almost 40 nonprofits that uplift the community.

You might fight hunger with Kids’ Food Basket, give someone the stability of a home with Habitat for Humanity, make a positive impact on someone’s mental health with Arbor Circle, or spend the day hanging out with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland.

There are even opportunities for animal-loving volunteers at Harbor Humane Society and Renew Therapeutic Riding Center!

The 4th annual event goes from 1-4 p.m., followed immediately by an after-party at Windmill Island Gardens.

Sign up to volunteer for a chance to make a big difference in your area