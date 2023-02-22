Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity receives $970K from state

HOLLAND, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity has received nearly $1 million from the state of Michigan’s Missing Middle Housing Program.

The Holland-based nonprofit says it was awarded $970,000 to meet demand for housing in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

We’re told they had four homes in development in 2018, growing to 28 today.

The Missing Middle Housing Program is geared toward addressing the shortage in accessible housing and related issues made evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit explains. The state-funded program uses funds allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“When the housing crisis began five years ago, we made a commitment to increase the number of homes we were building to do our part in addressing the affordable housing issues in our community,” says Executive Director Don Wilkinson. “Receiving the Missing Middle award does just that and will help us continue to move forward and build more affordable homes in our community.”

The nonprofit tells us the new funding brings the amount of money required to build its 28 homes currently in development to 90%.

We’re told funds will be directed as follows:

$540,000 to 9 homes at Vista Green (Holland)

$250,000 to 5 homes at Haven Townhomes (Holland)

$180,000 to 3 homes at Buttermilk Creek Townhomes (Hudsonville)

An estimated $35,000 is needed to fund the remaining projects.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube