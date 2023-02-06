More than running: program helps kids build healthy relationships, habits

WEST MICHIGAN — Total Trek Quest gives boys from 3rd to 5th grade a leg up on mental & physical health, plus helps instill habits that reach far into the future.

The official goal is to train for a 5k— but the long-term race they're running is to help young boys learn how to set goals, build strong relationships, and make healthy choices.

It's a 9-week program from Arbor Circle; offered across Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties. Organizers tell us they've helped over 4,800 kids put their futures first so far.

Arbor Circle

The Spring Season starts March 13th with a final 5K on May 20th.

TTQ has programs in both fall and spring, and tell FOX 17 they're always looking for coaches.

If this looks like the right opportunity for your kid, or you'd like to have a positive impact in the community, check out the Arbor Circle website.