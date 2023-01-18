Theif takes 10 grand from Harbor Humane, local bank credits the money back

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ten thousand dollars was found missing from the Harbor Humane Society's bank account.

Thankfully, First National Bank in Holland put the money back where it should be.

“They trust us, and they’re doing their due diligence on their end,” Harbor Humane Society Marketing Director Jennifer Nurenberg said.

But the person responsible is still out there.

“What they think potentially happened is that a check may have been intercepted in the mail," Nurenberg said.

The check presumably had banking information on it belonging to the shelter.

The person responsible is believed to be from Michigan.

“Everyone can take a lesson from this. It stinks. Someone must have been in a bad place to make that decision. But it’s hard on us. We hope this person will be reprimanded for their choice,” Nurenberg said.