Suspect in hit and run that killed a Kentwood teen arrested

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police announced an arrest connected with the death of a teenager in Kentwood.

Kentwood police took a 29-year-old man into custody on a charge tied to a suspected hit and run crash on Eastern Avenue near Hardwick Street on May 6. 17-year-old Stephon Harris was found lying near the intersection nearly 8 hours after the collision on May 7.

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Kentwood family mourns 17-year-old killed in a hit-and-run while walking home from work

Family previously told FOX 17 Harris was walking home after working an evening shift at a nearby KFC, following a route he normally took. When loved ones realized he didn't make it home, Harris' sister and aunt went to the area where his phone last logged his location, finding his body.

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Less than a week after the crash, police said they located the vehicle suspected to be involved along with a person of interest.

Police did not clarify whether that person of interest was the same as the suspect now facing a charge of hit and run at fault - causing death.

The 29-year-old suspect remains at the Kent County Jail pending an arraignment hearing.

Anyone who has information on the crash is still encouraged to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6580. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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