Kentwood community, family gather to remember 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Friends, family and neighbors gathered Friday night in the Kentwood neighborhood to remember 17-year-old Stephon Harris, who police believe was struck and killed by a car late Wednesday night near the corner of Eastern and Hardwick.

Stephon was walking home from work when it happened. Kentwood Police are still working to identify the vehicle involved — described as a dark-colored SUV with damage to the front and passenger side.

WXMI Mercedes honoring her son Stephon, who was killed Wednesday in an alleged hit and run.

Stephon's mother, Mercedes Anderson, attended the vigil honoring her son, still trying to process his death.

"My mind is messed up. I'm not going to lie. I'm not mentally there. Everything is, like, happening so fast. So, I can't even put everything together at this point. I'm glad I got my family here, though, to support me," Anderson said.

WATCH: Kentwood community, family gather to remember 17-year-old Stephon Harris, killed in hit-and-run

Kentwood community, family gather to remember 17-year-old Stephon Harris, killed in hit-and-run

Despite her grief, Anderson found moments of warmth remembering her son — including a Facebook exchange that captured his character. Reminiscing about a text conversation she had with Stephon, just days before he passed.

"I think he was the only one that was saying Mother," Anderson said. "Mother, can we please go get something to eat? Like he was so polite."

Anderson said talking about Stephon brought her some comfort, even as the weight of her loss remained.

"I'm still sad, but I'm smiling because me talking about make me feel a little better. But at the end of the day I still gotta bury my child," Anderson said.

WXMI Orange balloons were brought to honor Stephon, with orange being his favorite character.

Crystal Banks, Stephon's cousin, spoke to how widely his loss was felt.

"It's different when his family members are telling you how good someone is. But we have his bus driver. We have his boss that he worked for. We have his coworkers. You got all the teachers. You got all these people," Banks said.

Stephon's older cousin, Kenny Pue, remembered him as driven and respectful.

"Smart, intelligent, you know, outgoing, he just was always on his business, in school, out of school. He's very respectful," Pue said. "He was about to graduate next year. Now my little cousin is gone."

WXMI Family, friends, and neighbors made the trip out to honor Stephon.

Neighbor, Shalee Perales, also came out to show support for the family.

"This is very, very upsetting to see that our neighbor is hurting and she lost her son. It affected more than just him, losing his life. His family is grieving as well," Perales said.

Stephon's favorite color, orange, was on display throughout the vigil. The night ended with a balloon release, with attendees calling out "Forever 17."

The family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help cover funeral expenses for Stephon.

Anyone who has information on what happened, including suspicious activity in the area, is encouraged to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6580. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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