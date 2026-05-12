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Suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run located, person of interest identified, say police

Kentwood family mourns 17-year-old killed in a hit-and-run while walking home from work
Kentwood community, family gather to remember 17-year-old Stephon Harris, killed in hit-and-run
Kentwood Eastern Avenue Incident
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KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run crash from last Wednesday in Kentwood. A person of interest in the case was also identified, but investigators did not name them.

17-year-old Stephon Harris was found dead near Eastern Avenue and Hardwick Street during the morning rush hour on Thursday, May 7. Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle the night before, likely between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Stephon Harris for web.png

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center

Family ID's teen found dead in Kentwood hit & run, police searching for vehicle

Waleed Alamleh

Harris was walking home after working at a nearby KFC location, his mother told FOX 17.

"I checked his location. My son was still pinged up there. And when my daughter and my auntie, went up there. He was in the body bag," Mercedes Anderson said.

STEPHON HARRIS VIGIL

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center

Family hosts vigil to remember 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Waleed Alamleh

At the time, police believed a dark-colored SUV was involved in the crash. It is not clear if that description matched the vehicle officers ultimately seized.

Detectives tracked the vehicle through footage from security cameras and FLOCK license plate readers positioned throughout the city, said the Kentwood Police Department.

Investigators continue to ask for anyone with information on this case to contact them through the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6580. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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