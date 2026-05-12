Suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run located, person of interest identified, say police

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run crash from last Wednesday in Kentwood. A person of interest in the case was also identified, but investigators did not name them.

17-year-old Stephon Harris was found dead near Eastern Avenue and Hardwick Street during the morning rush hour on Thursday, May 7. Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle the night before, likely between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

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Harris was walking home after working at a nearby KFC location, his mother told FOX 17.

"I checked his location. My son was still pinged up there. And when my daughter and my auntie, went up there. He was in the body bag," Mercedes Anderson said.

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At the time, police believed a dark-colored SUV was involved in the crash. It is not clear if that description matched the vehicle officers ultimately seized.

Detectives tracked the vehicle through footage from security cameras and FLOCK license plate readers positioned throughout the city, said the Kentwood Police Department.

Investigators continue to ask for anyone with information on this case to contact them through the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6580. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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