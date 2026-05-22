Prosecutor identifies suspect in hit and run that killed Kentwood teen

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The prosecutor's office named the suspect accused of killing a teen in a hit and run crash earlier this month.

Cameron Bryant is set to be arraigned on charges tied to the May 6 crash that left 17-year-old Stephon Harris dead. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker revealed Bryant's identity ahead of his arraignment hearing, which is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

WATCH: Family relieved by arrest in deadly hit and run

Suspect in hit and run that killed a Kentwood teen arrested

The 29-year-old will face one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death. The felony charge could result in a maximum of 15 years in prison, if Bryant is found guilty.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Cameron Bryant.

Bryant is accused of hitting Harris as the 17-year-old was walking home after work on the night of May 6. The teen's body was found by loved ones lying near the intersection of Eastern Avenue near Hardwick Street hours later.

WXMI A 29 year old suspect was arrested in connection to the hit and run death of Stephon Harris.

Investigators used security camera footage and license plate readers to track down the suspect vehicle, which police seized less than a week after the crash.

The arrest of Bryant came just a week later.

Harris' mother, Mercedes Anderson, said the arrest came as a relief after two weeks of grief.

"I've been crying since my son passed on May 6," Anderson said.

Anderson said she received a phone call from police on Thursday informing her of the arrest.

"He said, 'We got him.' I said 'are you serious?'"

WXMI Stephon Harris continues to be mourned by family.

As the family looks ahead, Anderson said she hopes for a significant sentence.

"I really want him (the suspect) to get life in prison. That's what I want, but I know I'm not going to get that. As long as he's locked away, I don't even want him to have a license when he gets out of jail," Anderson said.

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