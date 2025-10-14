Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police officers justified in deadly shooting out of Wyoming, per prosecutor

WYOMING, Mich. — Two Wyoming police officers were justified in using deadly force in a mid-September confrontation, according to the Kent County prosecutor.

On September 16, the Wyoming Police Department responded to a home on Lemyra Street SE near Jefferson Avenue for a report of an armed man violating a personal protection order. There officers found 31-year-old Luis Hernan Fernandez Sandoval who was holding a handgun.

Two officers opened fire on Sandoval, resulting in his death.

Today, less than a month after the shooting, Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the two officers were justified in firing their weapons.

The officers had been on paid administrative leave while the Kent County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation and the prosecutor's office reviewed the case file.

