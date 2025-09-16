POLICE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department says a man was shot and killed by officers while they were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Lemyra Street near Jefferson Avenue.

The department says officers were called to the scene shortly after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, after receiving a report of a 31-year-old man appearing at the home despite a protective order barring him from entry.

Officers received reports that suggested the man was armed, and may have fired a weapon inside the home.

According to the department, when officers arrived, they found the man armed with a handgun. Two Wyoming Police officers shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The two officers who shot the suspect are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after shootings involving police.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube