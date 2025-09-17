Sheriff's Office identifies suspect killed in Wyoming officer-involved shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Wyoming as 31-year-old Luis Hernan Fernandez Sandoval.

According to the department, Sandoval was in violation of a protective order at a house on Lemyra Street when two Wyoming officers encountered him. The officers fired their weapons during the encounter.

Sandoval was struck and died at the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division is investigating the incident. Detectives will conduct interviews and gather facts and evidence as part of their investigation.

The two Wyoming officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after shootings involving police.

The sheriff's office noted that the investigative process will take time.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

