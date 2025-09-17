Safe Haven Ministries warns of domestic violence dangers after deadly police shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — The threat of domestic violence is an issue that faces many across the country and here in West Michigan.

Incidents like Tuesday mornings shooting in Wyoming, which saw an armed man killed after police opened fire on him inside a home Tuesday morning, following what investigators say was a violation of a personal protective order filed against him.

It serves as a grim reminder of how dangerous domestic violence can be, according to local advocates who work with victims daily.

"Unfortunately, we are living in a culture and world swimming in violence," said Rachel Verwys, CEO of Safe Haven Ministries, which supports domestic violence victims.

WXMI The organization helps individuals facing domestic violence all across West Michigan.

Verwys said many people in West Michigan suffer at the hands of violent loved ones.

"We know that there is both known and unknown situations of abuse in our community, and so we want to be accessible at all times," Verwys said.

The Wyoming Police Department said Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting started as a domestic violence call, when a 31-year-old man reportedly violated a personal protective order.

WXMI Tuesday mornings officer involved shooting in Wyoming started as a domestic violence call.

Understanding protective orders

Verwys explained that protective orders are typically filed when there's significant risk.

"When you're at the point of filing a PPO, it is when there is risk of harm, there may be stalking happening. You know, there are really elements that have happened in the relationship that indicate part of creating a safe plan for you is to have that legal protection of distance," Verwys said.

Safe Haven helps people apply for protective orders and collaborates on a safety plan for each individual.

"When we think about the abuse and violence in our community, it's important to recognize that safety is something that has to be curated for each person," Verwys said.

What happens when orders are violated

Advocates also walk through steps of what could happen after a protective order is applied to abusers, including a violation of that order.

"When a PPO is violated, you need to contact law enforcement. You need to call 911," Verwys said.

"When you put in a mechanism of distance and then that person continues to violate it, that raises concerns. And so you know, our advocates are here to walk with someone if that happens," Verwys said.

Verwys emphasized that helping victims requires a community effort.

"You need all the systems in our community to work together, from the advocates who walk with people to the judges who review those PPOs to law enforcement who are enforcing them," Verwys said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to Safe Haven Ministries for help.

The group has a 24/7 hot line for any support you might need, just call or text 616-452-6664

