West Michigan students head south to view eclipse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's eclipse day! Starting around 1 p.m. today, many states across the U.S. will have a front-row seat for a spectacular show.

Students at Sacred Heart in Grand Rapids loaded a bus bright and early Monday morning to with a once in a lifetime tip ahead of them.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, 42 students will have the chance to see the total solar eclipse from the path of totality at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 27 high schoolers and 15 8th graders hit the road at around 7:30 a.m. and told our Andy Curtis they'll be putting in about four and a half hours of windshield time before reaching their destination before the eclipse starts at about 1:30 p.m. Totality is expected to happen at about 3:30 p.m.-ish.

“I mean, this is part of our educational philosophy — when you have that experience for yourself. You don’t lose that because now it’s yours. You’ve had it. It’s not just an idea — it’s reality,” Sacred Heart Academy Headmaster Nolan said.

FOX 17's Max Goldwasser is already there and has been previewing the excitement for us all morning. We'll have live looks and a stream of the event all day.

For more on the donation that helped send this bus to today's cosmic event check out our web story here.

Looking for eclipse glasses? Good luck — we're getting reports from libraries and retailers all over West Michigan that they are completely out of stock. Your best bet is to join one of the local watch parties. We've got a running list here, sorted by county.

