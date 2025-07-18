Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday is a Weather Ready Alert Day

Strong to severe storms possible
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central and southern lower Michigan in a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon. Some storms may contain some gusty winds, large hail, or even an isolated tornado. See image below.

Due to the severe weather threat, we've issued a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. Make sure you have a way to get watches/warnings/advisories. The timing of these storms looks to be anywhere from noon/1 P.M. until about 5/6 P.M.

