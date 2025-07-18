Saturday is a Weather Ready Alert Day

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central and southern lower Michigan in a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon. Some storms may contain some gusty winds, large hail, or even an isolated tornado. See image below.

FOX 17

Due to the severe weather threat, we've issued a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. Make sure you have a way to get watches/warnings/advisories. The timing of these storms looks to be anywhere from noon/1 P.M. until about 5/6 P.M.

FOX 17

You can always get more at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube