'We had some of our slowest days ever': Businesses talk reopening of Division Avenue intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Construction season in and around Downtown Grand Rapids seems never ending.

But the opening of the Division Avenue and Fulton Street intersection was a long time coming for many.

And that couldn’t have made business owners and passersby more excited.

“We've been really happy and relieved,” said Mallorie Rogers, who visited the area for the first time since the opening. "I think it's nicer. I think it might improve how many people are walking around, going to different shops and stuff just looks nicer area and safer to people."

With construction going on since the middle of July, the opening is going to have a big affect. Especially for small businesses like Second Vibess, a reworked vintage clothing store that was in the heart of the construction.

“We had some of our slowest days ever, and we've been open for two years," said Camille Steverson, Co-Owner of Second Vibess. " Even blizzard type days, where we'd only get a couple sales a day. So, it definitely hit us. It definitely hit us hard.”

The impacts since the intersection opened Saturday afternoon has been seen almost immediately by Steverson.

"Today has been, the first full day of us being on the open street," Steverson said. "Now we have parking out front, so we're really excited. We definitely noticed an increase in foot traffic and just people in the shop in general.”

People we're out and about this weekend, checking out the newly opened area.

Maria Vandeerden, used to work in the area and dealt with real issues during construction.

“It's definitely going to improve the traffic." Vaneerden said." It took me like an 10 extra minutes to get home, usually.”

For the small businesses like Second Vibes, the opening is coming at a perfect timing.

"I think especially in the cold months with, accessibility, it's kind of hard walking through the cold weather, having to park far away." said Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick, Co-Owner of Second Vibes. "So, it just gives more people the opportunity to show up and makes their access easier to the store.”

While excitement is up for this completion of Division Avenue, it’s temporary with the intersection between Fulton Street and Michigan set to close for more construction in 2025.That will include the laying of new and permanent pavement.

Its all apart of a major renovation of Dicision Avenue, not just pavement, but the utilities that run along and underneath the busy corrid

