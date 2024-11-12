Watch Now
Division Ave and Fulton St intersection to reopen by this Friday

Division Avenue closed
Closure of Division Avenue between Pearl and Library streets in downtown Grand Rapids.
Division Avenue closed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After months of construction, and weeks of delays, a major intersection in downtown Grand Rapids is days away from reopening.

Division Avenue and Fulton Street, which has been closed since since July 15, is set to reopen this Friday, November 15. It's part of a major renovation of Division Avenue, not just the pavement, but the utilities that run along and underneath the busy corridor.

The intersection was scheduled to be closed for 5 weeks, which then extended to October, and delayed once more to mid-November. Crews discovered the remnants of old walls underneath the street. That forced a redesign of the foundations for new traffic signals.

While the road should open on Friday, it will be a temporary situation. Another stretch of Division Avenue is set to close in 2025. That work will include the laying of new, permanent pavement.

The project's main focus is replacing aging infrastructure, including some pipes that date back to the late 1800's.

