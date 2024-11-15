Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Opening Division at Fulton

Construction at Fulton and Monroe Center
FOX 17
Construction at Fulton and Monroe Center
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.

Division Avenue at Fulton Street

  • Intersection should be open by Friday night (Nov. 15).
  • Pending completion of applying pavement markings. 
  • Intersection closed since July. 

Division Avenue at Lyon Street

  • Intersection was closed October 31 for several weeks. 
  • City now says the current target for opening the intersection is December 13. 

Division Avenue between Fulton Street and Michigan Street.

  • Major construction has kept the street unavailable for through traffic since early spring 2024. 
  • The target date for opening Division Avenue is December 13. 
  • The street will be closed in 2025 for final reconstruction between Fulton Street (keeping that intersection open) and Michigan Street bridge. 

FOX 17 Traffic Page
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17