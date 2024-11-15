WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Opening Division at Fulton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads. Division Avenue at Fulton Street

Intersection should be open by Friday night (Nov. 15).

Pending completion of applying pavement markings.

Intersection closed since July. Division Avenue at Lyon Street

Intersection was closed October 31 for several weeks.

City now says the current target for opening the intersection is December 13.

Division Avenue between Fulton Street and Michigan Street.

Major construction has kept the street unavailable for through traffic since early spring 2024.

The target date for opening Division Avenue is December 13.

The street will be closed in 2025 for final reconstruction between Fulton Street (keeping that intersection open) and Michigan Street bridge. FOX 17 Traffic Page

