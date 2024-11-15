WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Opening Division at Fulton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.
Division Avenue at Fulton Street
- Intersection should be open by Friday night (Nov. 15).
- Pending completion of applying pavement markings.
- Intersection closed since July.
Division Avenue at Lyon Street
- Intersection was closed October 31 for several weeks.
- City now says the current target for opening the intersection is December 13.
Division Avenue between Fulton Street and Michigan Street.
- Major construction has kept the street unavailable for through traffic since early spring 2024.
- The target date for opening Division Avenue is December 13.
- The street will be closed in 2025 for final reconstruction between Fulton Street (keeping that intersection open) and Michigan Street bridge.
