Judge rules to keep record of January hearing private in Ottawa County health officer lawsuit

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County judge says she will not release details of a closed-door hearing that could have shed light on a $4 million settlement for Ottawa County's health officer.

Judge Jenny McNeill heard arguments on a motion filed by the Holland Sentinel asking the court to publish the transcript of a January 19 hearing. Ultimately Judge McNeill ruled against the media outlet.

The Sentinel requested the transcript be released because the January 19 evidentiary hearing revolved around what happened during closed session meetings of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

Hambley wanted the judge to order the county to honor an agreement that would have led to the health officer's resignation in exchange for $4 million.

The county did provide Judge McNeill the minutes from the closed session meetings that led up to a November 6 vote by the Board of Commissioners that gave preliminary approval for the deal. For now those minutes and the transcript of the court hearing remain sealed from the public.

Judge McNeill did acknowledge the proposed settlement reached on Monday.

As part of the deal, Adeline Hambley will keep her job as chief health administrator and drop her lawsuit, while the county drops its charges leveled against her.

Among the agreement is that Hambley's deputy health administrator will also stay on the job.

Hambley has been at odds with the Board of Commissioners — the majority of which is made up of Ottawa Impact members — since January 2023. She sued more than a year ago, claiming the Board wrongfully demoted her with the goal of eventually firing her.

