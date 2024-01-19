Ottawa Co. leaders to testify if $4M deal was made to have health officer resign

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County leaders are expected to testify if there was an agreement on a $4 million deal to have their health officer resign.

Chairperson Joe Moss, Commissioner Jacob Bonnema, Doug Zylstra, Roger Bergman and County Clerk Justin Roebuck are some of the key witnesses set to appear in front of a Muskegon County judge Friday for an evidentiary hearing.

This potential settlement comes after Health Officer Adeline Hambley sued the county almost a year ago, following the new board majority's vote to demote her and put their pick in.

Court documents show that the alleged deal included Hambley and her deputy health officer resigning and not to pursue any further litigation against the county.

Hambley and the health department have faced controversies over the past several months.

The focus on the health department started after Moss suggested that the county consider reducing the Public Health General Fund to $2.5 million and eliminating all COVID grants.

According to emails from Hambley, she warned the county what would happen to the health department if these cuts were approved. It wasn't until days later that Hambley, sharing to social media, warned that these proposed cuts would shutter the health department in weeks.

It was only a short time after county leaders backtracked and added more funding to Public Health, but challenges persist, including service delays.

Moss filed charges with the county accusing Hambley of incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty during the county's budgeting process.

The county scheduled a two-day removal hearing, but it spanned several weeks. Instead of proceeding with a decision on whether Hambley should lose her job, the county commissioners moved to pursue a settlement agreement and went into a closed session.

After several hours, the County Board voted 7-3 "to accept counsel's recommendation regarding litigation and settlement activities in the case of Hambley v. Ottawa County as addressed during closed session."

According to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Kallman Legal Group has billed the Ottawa County Insurance Authority $158,000. According to a source, the OCIA has more than $30 million to fight litigation claims.

A $4 million settlement would be the largest in county history.

The Kallman Legal Group has argued that the Board never agreed. According to court documents, the legal group explains they were authorized to continue "litigation and settlement activities."

Sarah Howard, Hambley's attorney, has explained the county has "buyer's remorse."

Hambley and the county will appear before Judge Jenny McNeill Friday morning after the judge has read the closed-door meeting minutes. Although those minutes are not available to the public, the document could shed light on whether a deal was or wasn't made.

The Kallman Legal Group has asked for a protective order, which would prevent testimony. A decision on that has yet to be made.

The county has since created a mediation team comprised of a handful of commissioners and corporate counsel. The two parties are scheduled to meet in February to discuss a settlement further.

