Health officer keeps job, drops lawsuit in deal reached with Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There is an end in sight to a lawsuit filed against Ottawa County by its health officer.

After Monday’s nearly 12-hour-long mediation session, a settlement has been reached.

Adeline Hambley will keep her job and drop her lawsuit, while the county drops its charges leveled against her.

Hambley has been at odds with the Board of Commissioners — the majority of which is made up of Ottawa Impact members — since January 2023. She sued more than a year ago, claiming the Board wrongfully demoted her with the goal of eventually firing her.

Then, months later, she was charged with incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty for speaking out about proposed cuts during the county’s budgeting process.

In response, the Board held a hearing to consider firing her. But instead, they decided to try and settle her lawsuit.

Hambley’s attorney has maintained her client agreed to a $4 million payout to step down, but the county’s attorneys say that was never set in stone.

That disagreement brings us back to Monday’s mediation — and deal.

Hambley’s attorney says a judge will ultimately have to sign off on attorney fees in the new settlement. That could happen this week.

Hambley and the county were set to be back in court Wednesday.

