WALKER, Mich. — Two wrong-way crashes in West Michigan freeways on Juneteenth left five people dead. Now we've learned of another wrong-way driver just days earlier, but that one was safely stopped by police.

Around 1:15 a.m. on June 17, the Walker Police Department was alerted to an SUV going east in the westbound lanes of I-96. Two officers got on the freeway from Alpine, quickly spotting the suspect vehicle.

The officers gave chase, with the driver stopping just over a minute after officers found the vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to the department.

Video of the situation was released by the Walker Police Department on Wednesday, June 24.

WATCH: Wrong way driver stopped on I-96

Walker police stop wrong way driver on I-96 near Alpine Avenue

The incident happened just two days before two other crashes involving wrong way drivers. Those crashes on I-196 in Grand Rapids and I-96 near Marne resulted in the deaths of five people, including a mother of three from Jenison.

Grand Rapids 'She was the best mom ever': Son identifies woman killed in I-196 crash Matt Witkos

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