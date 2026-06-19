'She was the best mom ever': Son identifies woman killed in I-196 wrong-way crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman killed in an overnight wrong-way crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids has been identified by family.

Jessica Schmock was driving west on I-196 when a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into her vehicle near the Lane Avenue overpass on Friday morning. The 39-year-old from Jenison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hunter Graham A photo of Jessica Schmock, the 39-year-old killed in a wrong-way crash on I-196 on June 19, 2026.

On Friday, her son, Hunter Graham, said her passing changed his world forever.

"She was the best person I will ever know," Graham told FOX 17. "She was the best mom ever and I would give everything to just say I love you to her one more time."

She was the best person I will ever know. She always managed to make people laugh and feel cared about in any given situation. She was the best mom ever and I would give everything to just say I love you to her one more time. She was a kind soul, and it will never be the same without her. Hunter Graham, Son of Jessica Schmock

Kent 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids James Lewis

Schmock's family started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of her funeral and cremation.

The wrong-way driver, a 36-year-old man from Grand Rapids, also died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

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