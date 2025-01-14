US Attorney Mark Totten announces departure ahead of Trump inauguration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Tuesday that he would be leaving his post, effective Jan. 20, 2025. As he prepares to leave office, Totten reflected on a pivotal case that highlighted the dangers of online exploitation: the prosecution of Samuel and Samson Ogoshi, two Nigerian brothers who ran a devastating sextortion scheme.

In 2018, 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan, fell victim to the Ogoshi brothers' scheme. The brothers, operating from Nigeria, manipulated and coerced DeMay into sending explicit content, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

Totten's office worked tirelessly with the FBI to extradite the Ogoshi brothers and bring them to justice.

The successful prosecution of the Ogoshi brothers set a new standard for law enforcement's response to online exploitation.

"This case has really helped lead a national conversation about sextortion and the steps people can take to protect themselves," Totten said Tuesday.

Totten's tenure was marked by a focus on protecting vulnerable citizens, particularly children and women. His office prioritized cases involving gun violence, domestic violence and public corruption.

As Totten departs, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication to justice and public safety.

His successor will be nominated by President-elect Donald Trump.

Dawn Ison, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, will also resign on Jan. 19, 2025.

Notable Cases and Initiatives Under Totten's Leadership:



Prosecution of Richard Densmore for manipulating children to create explicit and self-harming content online.

Conviction of Arisknight Winfree for luring and assaulting a teenage girl from Italy.

Prosecution of Rick Johnson, former Michigan House speaker, for bribery and corruption.

Creation of a Civil Rights Team and launch of the United Against Hate program.

Successful prosecution of consumer fraud and environmental crimes.

Totten tells FOX 17 that he plans to spend some quality time with his family before embarking on any further professional endeavors.

